IndiGo, SpiceJet to shift Delhi operations to T3 from September 5

SpiceJet and IndiGo have announced that it will shift its operations from Terminal 2 (T2) to Terminal 3 (T3) of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi from September 5, 2019, the media release said.

The initiative came in the wake of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) decisions to enhance the infrastructure of Terminal 2. After the enhancement of T2, the capacity of terminal will increase from 15 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 18 MMPA.

As per the media release, this move came after T2 witnessed a steep traffic growth compounded by the re-allocation of Jet Airways traffic.

Post completion of capacity enhancement of T2, the terminal will be able to handle 18 million passengers. Under the enhancement initiatives, the Security Hold Area, bus gate hold area, new arrivals area and passengers waiting areas would be expanded.

"With Delhi Airport witnessing a surge in passenger traffic, DIAL is enhancing the capacity of T2. The move will ease the pressure of fast-growing traffic, so that the capacity enhancement works at Terminal 2 can be carried out effectively and efficiently," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL.

"I am pleased to share that from September 5, 2019, SpiceJet will consolidate its operations at Delhi airport by shifting entirely from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3. With this, our flight operations would be restricted to just two terminals – T 1 and T3 – of the Delhi airport. This move will enhance convenience of passengers travelling with us and provide them greater comfort and ease in transiting between domestic and international flights,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

