Indian airlines Indigo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories for passengers due to poor visibility in Delhi. The dense fog and severe air pollution in the national capital have been affecting visibility, leading to delays in flight schedules. The airlines advised passengers to allow extra travel time and check flight status before starting their journey.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj, Safe travels!” wrote Indigo on X(formerly known as Twitter).

On the other hand, SpiceJet said, “Due to poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://shorturl.at/6KfRe.” The development comes after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport advisory that alerted passengers of ‘low visibility procedures’.

The IGI Airport advised the passengers to contact airlines after it imposed a low visibility procedure due to dense fog and severe pollution in Delhi. “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information”, it said on X.

As on Monday, a thick layer of smog engulfed the capital, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 450 mark, categorising the air quality as ‘severe+,’ according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The areas worse affected by the pollution are Anand Vihar (487), Rohini (491), Alipur (475), Ashok Vihar (495), Bawana (495), Jahangirpuri (484), Wazirpur (490) and Pusa (482) among others.

Delhi has been grappling with high pollution levels for the past 14 days. In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR, issued statutory direction for implementing the Grade Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4, effective from 8 am today. The authorities suspended in-person classes for all except for students in classes 10 and 12. Entry of trucks into Delhi has been prohibited except for the trucks carrying essential commodities and services. The NCR State Governments are asked to decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.