Flights are affected in some of the major north Indian cities; passengers need to check flight status before reaching airport.

IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India on Wednesday cancelled its flight operations in some of the cities across north, northwestern and central India till May 10, following aviation authorities directives regarding airport closures in wake of the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation of the Pahalgam attack.

IndiGo travel advisory

IndiGo in its travel advisory stated that Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot are the affected cities where flight operations have been cancelled till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

"Following aviation directives, flights to/from these cities remain cancelled until 10 May, 0529 hrs," the budget carrier stated on X."

In line with directives from aviation authorities regarding airport closures, we're in the process of cancelling all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot until 0529 hrs on 10th May. We are closely monitoring the situation, and further schedule adjustments across other sectors may follow," the advisory read.

"Rest assured, we'll keep you informed of any developments. Customers are sincerely advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. We understand these are sensitive times, and as always, we are here to support you. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation," it added.

SpiceJet travel advisory

SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the cancellation of flight operations to and from six airports in northern India, following airport closures implemented amid heightened security in the wake of the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor' launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In its travel advisory posted on social media platform X, SpiceJet stated that Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kandla, and Dharamshala airports are currently shut, and all flight operations to and from these cities remain suspended till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

"Due to airport closures amid heightened security, Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kandla, and Dharamshala airports are currently closed. Consequently, all flights to and from these airports have been cancelled till 0529hrs 10th May 2025," the airline posted on X.

Air India travel advisory

Air India also took to their official social media handles to announce the cancellation of flights from major cities till May 10. In it's social media post, the airline wrote, "Air India flights to and from the following stations, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on the closure of these airports," the Air India said in a post on X.

Te airline also said, "Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations."

Akasa Air cancels flight to Srinagar

Apart from Indigo, Spice Jet and Air India, Akasa Air has cancelled flights to and from Srinagar.

“Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Srinagar airport has been closed for civil operations. As a result, our flights to and from Srinagar have been cancelled,” Akasa Air wrote on X.

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming display of hospitality, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHGHA) announced that it would provide complimentary stays to tourists stranded in Ladakh due to widespread flight cancellations following Operation Sindoor.

The ALHGHA, in a press note issued by its president, stated, "In response to the ongoing disruption of flights from Ladakh, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association has taken a unified step to support tourists currently stranded in the region. Guests whose outbound flights have been cancelled due to the current situation will be provided complimentary stays at the same hotels where they have been staying in Ladakh."

The decision was made after the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror camps, with the Indian Armed Forces ensuring no civilian casualties or military installations were hit.

(With inputs from ANI)