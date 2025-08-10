Twitter
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar

The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?

DRDO Chief makes BIG statement on Indian Defence export, says, India to hit Rs 500000000000 target by...

MP woman studying for judicial service exams disappears mid-train journey, co-passengers say...

PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details

IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…

Chiranjeevi breaks his silence on 'meeting' film federation members amid Telugu industry strike: 'It has come to..'

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'

After Bihar and Bengal, THIS state prepares for SIR of electoral rolls with 38% Muslim population due to...

IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…

Pinki, the affected passenger, lodged a complaint with the New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, asserting that she was provided with a seat that was "unhygienic, dirty, and stained." Check here to know how much Delhi consumer forum ordered IndiGo to pay the passenger.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…

A consumer forum in Delhi has found Indigo Airlines liable for deficient service after a woman was given an unsanitary and stained seat, ordering the airline to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation for the distress, suffering, and mental anguish she endured.

The New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, composed of President Poonam Chaudhry and members Bariq Ahmed and Shekhar Chandra, addressed a complaint from Pinki, who claimed she was given an "unhygienic, dirty, and stained" seat during a flight from Baku to New Delhi on January 2 of this year.

What did the passenger said in her complaint?

Pinki, the affected passenger, lodged a complaint with the New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, asserting that she was provided with a seat that was "unhygienic, dirty, and stained." She further claimed that her concerns regarding the issue were addressed in a "dismissive and insensitive manner."

What IndiGo said on this complaint?

In response, the airline acknowledged the inconvenience experienced by the passenger and said that they had offered her an alternative seat, which she accepted and used to complete her journey to New Delhi.

Forum ordered IndiGo to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation

After reviewing the presented evidence, the forum, in an order issued on July 9 and recently made public, declared, "We find the opposing party (Indigo) guilty of deficient service."

"As regards the discomfort and pain, mental agony suffered by her, we are of the view that she must be compensated. We accordingly direct the opposite party to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation for mental agony, physical pain and harassment to her," the forum added.

Further, the forum also directed payment of Rs 25,000 as litigation expenses.

In its order, the forum noted that the airline had not provided the Situation Data Display (SDD) report, a component of its internal operational records as per standard aviation procedures.

It said, "There is no reference to this report in the written statement or in the evidence filed by the opposite party. The SDD is a crucial document used for flight operation monitoring and to record passenger-related incidents. The absence of this document significantly weakens the opposite party's defence."

