IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi due to technical defect, all passengers safe

Representational Image

An IndiGo flight was on Sunday diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft. The flight, which was travelling from Sharjah to Hyderabad, observed a technical defect, after which it was diverted to Pakistan as a precautionary measure. All passengers have been reported safe in the incident.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release. It further added that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

Notably, this is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in two weeks. Earlier, on July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precautionary landing in Pakistan`s Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch.