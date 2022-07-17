Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi due to technical defect, all passengers safe

The flight, travelling from Sharjah to Hyderabad, observed a technical defect, after which it was diverted to Pakistan as a precautionary measure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi due to technical defect, all passengers safe
Representational Image

An IndiGo flight was on Sunday diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft. The flight, which was travelling from Sharjah to Hyderabad, observed a technical defect, after which it was diverted to Pakistan as a precautionary measure. All passengers have been reported safe in the incident. 

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release. It further added that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

Notably, this is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in two weeks. Earlier, on July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precautionary landing in Pakistan`s Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU Result 2022: Varsity released 26 UG, 18 PG course marksheet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.