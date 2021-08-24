IndiGo's new domestic destination is this city, direct flights to commence from Sep 1

In what comes as good news for people residing in or near Gwalior, budget domestic carrier IndiGo has announced that its 70th domestic destination is Gwalior and the airline will operate direct flights from Gwalior to Delhi and Indore from September 1.

In a statement, IndiGo said that the direct flights will also strengthen Gwalior's overall air accessibility across India through the '6E network'.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said: "We are committed to offering affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean, clean flying machines."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took to microblogging website Twitter and said Indigo Airlines will start operating new flight routes between Delhi-Gwalior and Indore-Gwalior on a daily basis from September 1.

"Under the guidance of our visionary Prime Minister, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is determined to facilitate the movement of citizens across the country and give wings to their development," he wrote in another tweet.

It may be recalled that Indigo recently also commenced operations from Bareilly, making it its 68th domestic destination.