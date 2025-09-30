Farah Khan’s cook Dilip gets star-level treatment with his own vanity van on Pati Patni Aur Panga set
Mommy-to-be Katrina Kaif stuns fans as she radiates pregnancy glow in new picture: See viral photo
Isha Ambani stuns at a friend’s wedding in stylish outfit that'll shock your wallet, designer is...
IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi flight gets bomb threat, emergency declared at IGI airport
Asia Cup Trophy Row: How rich is PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and what businesses does he run in Pakistan?
Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Chennai police arrest prominent YouTuber Felix Gerald, why?
Delhi Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; disrupt flights, IndiGO, Air India issue advisories
Shaan Turns 53: Top 5 award-winning songs that celebrate his musical journey
How Coriander seeds can help regulate your Thyroid: Top 3 benefits you should know
Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know
INDIA
Flight 6E 762, operated with an Airbus A321neo aircraft, was carrying around 200 passengers when the threat was reported. A full emergency was declared at Delhi airport as a precautionary measure.
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to official sources. Flight 6E 762, operated with an Airbus A321neo aircraft, was carrying around 200 passengers when the threat was reported. A full emergency was declared at Delhi airport as a precautionary measure.
The aircraft landed safely at 7:53 am, as per the flight tracking platform Flightradar24. Security agencies later assessed the threat and found it to be non-specific.