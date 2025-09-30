IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi flight gets bomb threat, emergency declared at IGI airport

Flight 6E 762, operated with an Airbus A321neo aircraft, was carrying around 200 passengers when the threat was reported. A full emergency was declared at Delhi airport as a precautionary measure.

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to official sources. Flight 6E 762, operated with an Airbus A321neo aircraft, was carrying around 200 passengers when the threat was reported. A full emergency was declared at Delhi airport as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft landed safely at 7:53 am, as per the flight tracking platform Flightradar24. Security agencies later assessed the threat and found it to be non-specific.