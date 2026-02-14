IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found

The aircraft landed safely at 7:37 pm and authorities immediately moved it to the isolation bay in accordance with established security protocols.

A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight operating from Dibrugarh to Kolkata on Saturday evening after a suspicious message was found inside the aircraft. The threat, reportedly written with lipstick inside the aircraft's toilet, was discovered onboard IndiGo flight 6E6894 (Airbus A-320) bound for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Plane landed safely, passengers evacuated

The aircraft landed safely at 7:37 pm and authorities immediately moved it to the isolation bay in accordance with established security protocols. All passengers were safely deboarded, Kolkata airport officials confirmed. The incident is the second bomb scare on an IndiGo flight in the same day, following a similar threat on a Kolkata-Shillong flight earlier in the day.

According to the airline, a security threat was noticed onboard flight 6E 7304 during boarding at Kolkata airport on February 14. Crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment stating that there was a bomb onboard. Authorities immediately evacuated passengers and shifted the aircraft to an isolation bay for detailed inspection.

IndiGo's response

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline informed the relevant authorities without delay and followed standard operating procedures. "Following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the statement said.

Airport authorities confirmed that security checks were carried out as per protocol, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew members involved.