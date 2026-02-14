FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: Massive snake spotted in Pakistan's dugout at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium ahead of IND vs PAK match, watch

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav mimics Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action during practice ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's exit over Epstein ties

Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 'Humare director is a...'

Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman's first comment on ties with India: 'The interests of...'

Uttar Pradesh: Government approves Noida Metro extension, 8 new stations planned, check details

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on Abhishek Sharma's availability before blockbuster clash

'This victory belongs to...': Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman makes first remarks since election win

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: Massive snake spotted in Pakistan's dugout at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium ahead of IND vs PAK match, watch

Massive snake spotted in Pakistan's dugout at Colombo Stadium ahead of IND-PAK m

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav mimics Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action during practice ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav mimics Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks sil

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

HomeIndia

INDIA

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found

The aircraft landed safely at 7:37 pm and authorities immediately moved it to the isolation bay in accordance with established security protocols.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 09:52 PM IST

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight operating from Dibrugarh to Kolkata on Saturday evening after a suspicious message was found inside the aircraft. The threat, reportedly written with lipstick inside the aircraft's toilet, was discovered onboard IndiGo flight 6E6894 (Airbus A-320) bound for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Plane landed safely, passengers evacuated 

The aircraft landed safely at 7:37 pm and authorities immediately moved it to the isolation bay in accordance with established security protocols. All passengers were safely deboarded, Kolkata airport officials confirmed. The incident is the second bomb scare on an IndiGo flight in the same day, following a similar threat on a Kolkata-Shillong flight earlier in the day.

According to the airline, a security threat was noticed onboard flight 6E 7304 during boarding at Kolkata airport on February 14. Crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment stating that there was a bomb onboard. Authorities immediately evacuated passengers and shifted the aircraft to an isolation bay for detailed inspection.

IndiGo's response

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline informed the relevant authorities without delay and followed standard operating procedures. "Following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the statement said.

Airport authorities confirmed that security checks were carried out as per protocol, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew members involved.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: Massive snake spotted in Pakistan's dugout at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium ahead of IND vs PAK match, watch
Massive snake spotted in Pakistan's dugout at Colombo Stadium ahead of IND-PAK m
IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found
IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note
Watch: Suryakumar Yadav mimics Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action during practice ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash
Watch: Suryakumar Yadav mimics Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks sil
Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's exit over Epstein ties
Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement