IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route, timings; Delhi to Hanoi to resume...

With diplomatic ties between India and China improving, IndiGo revealed on Saturday its plans to resume direct flights from Delhi to Guangzhou, starting November 10. The airline had previously announced daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, beginning October 26, 2025.

Furthermore, IndiGo has also announced the launch of Delhi-Hanoi (Vietnam) flights, scheduled to commence on December 20, 2025.

What IndiGo said on resuming flight to China?

“We are pleased to share with you that IndiGo has announced two more international routes from Delhi, connecting the Indian Capital to Guangzhou (China) and Hanoi (Vietnam) effective November 10, 2025, and December 20, 2025, respectively," the airline said in a statement. “Previously operated from Kolkata, these routes now see Delhi joining as the second gateway, expanding access to two of Asia’s most dynamic destinations."

IndiGo mentioned its prior operation of flights between India and China before the pandemic. It also said that it still maintains the necessary infrastructure and partnerships to facilitate a smooth resumption of services. The airline noted that its past experience and familiarity with local partners would enable a swift return of these flights.

Direct flights between India and China have been suspended since 2020, even though China remains India's largest trading partner.

This announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China last month, his first in seven years, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. During the meeting, Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that India and China were "development partners, not rivals," and discussed steps to deepen trade relations amid global tariff uncertainties.

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s dedication to enhancing bilateral relations while expressing concerns over the growing trade deficit, which has reached approximately $99.2 billion. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the disputed border, where a 2020 clash resulted in a prolonged military standoff.

Earlier, on October 3, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the resumption of direct flights between India and China reflects the improving ties between the two countries.