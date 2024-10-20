The statement reads, "We are taking all necessary precautions in collaboration with relevant authorities."

On Sunday, six flights of IndiGo received bomb threats, in which the airline issued official statements. IndiGo asserted it is aware of the safety issues of several flights on October 20, and for passengers and crew members, the one thing that remains on top is safety. It added all measures are being taken in close cooperation with the concerned authorities. The statement reads, "We are taking all necessary precautions in collaboration with relevant authorities."

The following flights have been canceled: Flight 6E 58 from Jeddah to Mumbai, 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul, 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 133 from Pune to Jodhpur, and 6E 112 from Goa to Ahmedabad. Indigo said it was vigilantly monitoring the weather and was strictly adhering to all advisories for safety.

The threats emerged soon after a series of bomb threats were made against flights that landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday. According to law enforcement officials, these threats, coming from a single social media account, have already been classified as 'hoax' and 'non-specific' after detailed investigations.

For over 30 flights operated by Indian airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air, threatening messages have been received since early Saturday morning. Quite a few of these were hoaxes. One such note that was discovered in the lavatory of an aircraft even threatened to detonate a bomb.

The ministry of civil aviation has been strict in its crackdowns where it may even withdraw the no-fly list for offenders who threaten hoax bomb blasts. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have also arrested a minor from Chhattisgarh regarding one of the hoax threats.