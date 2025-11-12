IndiGo receives bomb threat, prompts high alert at 5 major airports including Delhi

Five major airports in India, including in Delhi and Mumbai, have been put on high alert after aircraft carrier IndiGo Airlines received bomb threats on Wednesday.

Five major airports in India, including in Delhi and Mumbai, have been put on high alert after aircraft carrier IndiGo Airlines received bomb threats on November 12, through email, according to a News18 report. The email, received by IndiGo, warned that flights to several cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram were at risk.

After receiving the email, sources in the Indigo confirmed the mail and said that the airlines had informed the relevant authorities. As the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was probing the email, it has been found that the threat was a hoax.

Additionally, Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 also received a bomb threat at around 4 pm, prompting an immediate security check. However, after investigation, the fire department later confirmed it to be a hoax.

According to Delhi Police, the threat email was received on IndiGo’s grievance portal and mentioned airports in Delhi, Chennai, and Goa. Precautionary checks were conducted at all locations

In another similar incident, passengers on an Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi were shocked to know about a bomb threat which was reported mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing.

Coincidently, these bomb threats came only two days after a car explosion in Delhi killed 13 people and injured several others, raising security concerns across the nation.

The Delhi blast case has shaken the entire nation, as a car explosion took place at one of the most important zones in Delhi, the Red Fort. Several suspects have been arrested in the case, some of which belong to Faridabad's Al Falah University which is now under the scanner. After the Hyundai i20 car became the source of the incident, another car was found to be linked with the terror case, namely, a red Ford EcoSport. Delhi Police, NIA and other teams are investigating the whole matter, meanwhile Amit Shah is chairing a review meeting.