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IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6; Check impact on ticket prices

According to IndiGo, fuel prices have seen a month-on-month rise of over 14%, taking ATF costs to among the highest in the last 10 years.

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Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 02:28 PM IST

IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6; Check impact on ticket prices
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IndiGo has revised its fuel charges for all new bookings made from 0001 hours on October 6, 2026, citing a sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.The airline said the increase in fuel costs, along with recent geopolitical developments in West Asia, has pushed ATF prices to among their highest levels in the last decade.

"The continuous rise in the fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade," IndiGo said in a statement.

Under the revised charges, passengers travelling up to 500 km on domestic routes will pay a fuel charge of Rs 375.For domestic flights covering 501-1,000 km, the charge will be Rs 600, while flights covering 1,001-1,500 km will attract a charge of Rs 900.

For journeys between 1,501 and 2,000 km, passengers will pay Rs 1,150. Flights covering more than 2,000 km will carry a fuel charge of Rs 1,300.

IndiGo has also revised fuel charges for international flights based on the distance and destination.

For flights within the SAARC region, routes up to 500 km will attract a charge of Rs 1,000, while routes covering 501 km and above will carry a charge of Rs 3,000.

Flights to Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East, and North and East Asia will attract a fuel charge of Rs 5,500.The charge for flights to Africa has been fixed at Rs 6,000, while passengers travelling to Europe will pay Rs 10,000.

IndiGo said the revised charges were kept lower than the increase in its actual fuel costs to limit the impact on passengers.

"While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers," the airline said.

The carrier said it understood the impact of the higher charges on passengers but maintained that the revision was necessary due to sustained increases in operating costs.

"IndiGo regrets the additional burden these revised fuel charges may place on its customers. However, the decision reflects the sustained increase in operating costs and the evolving market environment," it said.

IndiGo said it would continue to monitor fuel prices and market conditions and make further adjustments if required.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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