IndiGo Patna-Lucknow flight hit by lightning at 17,000 feet, makes emergency landing; nose damaged

IndiGo flight 6E 625 from Patna to Lucknow hit by lightning at 17,000 feet, makes emergency landing in Lucknow. Aircraft grounded, DGCA orders probe.

An IndiGo plane en route from Patna to Lucknow made an emergency landing on Wednesday in the Uttar Pradesh capital after it was hit by lightning.

The nose of the aircraft was damaged in the incident. The aircraft was hit by lightning when it was flying at 17,000 feet and has been grounded.

The plane, which was carrying 104 passengers and six crew members, landed safely eight minutes ahead of schedule. All passengers and crew are safe.

DGCA launches probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, has launched a probe. The plane will be allowed to operate only after regulatory clearance.

*IndiGo Statement*

"IndiGo flight 6E 625 operating from Patna to Lucknow on 07 October 2026 encountered unfavourable weather, including a hailstorm while landing, resulting in damage to the radome. The aircraft landed safely, and all customers disembarked at their destination, i.e. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. The relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft will undergo necessary maintenance and will resume operations after securing relevant clearances," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Last month's tail strike incident

Last month, a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Guwahati suffered a tail strike at Kempegowda International Airport.

The airline confirmed the incident, saying the A321neo plane had experienced an "abnormal runway contact" during landing. The aircraft was grounded. IndiGo attributed the incident to bad weather.

"An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 6542 from Guwahati to Bengaluru experienced an 'Abnormal Runway Contact' while landing during gusty weather at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru," it had said in a statement.