IndiGo Passengers slam airline, vent frustration over no communication, clarity amid delays, cancellation, 'They said that...', WATCH

IndiGo has been facing major delays and cancellation of flights across India leaving thousands of passengers across Indian cities stranded and amid chaos due to no clarification and support. Angry and helpless passengers shared their grief and frustration on X through various complaints. They reached out to every possible area for help including help desks and boarding gates asking for clarification.

What did IndiGo passengers complain about?

However, they complained that they did not receive any staff support and no clarification through announcements amid continued flight delays and cancellations for hours. While sharing their woes, the IndiGo passengers claimed that the flight information boards showed “on-time” schedules even when last minute cancellations were announced.

A user, by the name of Ayush Kuchya, posted a video on X showed in his viral video disappointed and raged passengers waiting in confusion for hours without any clarification from the airport or airline staff. The video shows a passenger pleading after breaking down, “Someone please tell my boss not to fire me,” trembling in fear due to unfavourable consequences at office due to the delay.

At Jammu airport, passengers expressed frustration as flights to Delhi were repeatedly delayed. One passenger said, “My flight from Jammu to Delhi has been delayed by around 4 hours. I don't know if the flight will go today.” Another passenger added, “The flight to Delhi, which was initially scheduled for 1030 hours, has been rescheduled to 1530 hours.”

In addition, passengers in Ahmedabad also complained about the airline's lack of clarity. A passenger, Mukesh Kumar Jaiswal, said, “They said that your flight is delayed by 4 hours. He told me my flight would be here at 8 PM, but that's not final... They just told me to wait.”

Furthermore, at Mumbai airport, passengers reported major disruptions and alleged mismanagement. A passenger, Sanjay, said, “They are saying that IndiGo has been reporting glitches for the past 2 days. The software update in Airbus is causing these glitches, so their schedule has changed... IndiGo isn't taking any care of its customers... I missed my connecting flight due to the delay. I tried calling the Aviation Ministry, but no one answered.”