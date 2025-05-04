An 'unruly' passenger aboard IndiGo flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi was handed over to security personnel upon landing after he allegedly misbehaved with a member of the cabin crew, the airline said in an official statement on Sunday.

"We are aware of an incident on flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, where a customer behaved inappropriately towards cabin crew. Our crew followed standard procedures, and the customer was declared unruly," IndiGo stated. The airline reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment onboard.

"At IndiGo, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret any inconvenience caused," said the airline.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

