IndiGo offers 10 percent discount to passengers who have taken COVID-19 vaccine

The airline said that the exemption will be given on the base fee and this exemption is available only in a limited category.

To promote COVID-19 vaccination, IndiGo airlines have offered a 10 per cent discount from Wednesday to all passengers who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"This discount is available only to those 18 years and above who have been vaccinated, who are located in India at the time of booking and who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country," the airline said in the statement.

The company said that the passengers who have availed the discount at the time of booking will have to show the certificate of vaccination issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the airport check-in counter as well as at the boarding gate. "The certificate of vaccination can also be shown through the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter / boarding gate," it added.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "We feel that as the largest airline in the country, it is our responsibility to contribute to the campaign by encouraging more and more people towards the common goal of the National Immunization."