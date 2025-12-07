FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV SHOW: Will IndiGo's sins be washed away with a 'sorry'? Decoding IndiGo's 'blackmailing plan' as DGCA eases 'weekly rest' rules

IndiGo mass flight cancellations to continue on Sunday? Here's what the airline said

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal's Uri part of Aditya Dhar's same cinematic universe? Viral video shows...

KL Rahul admits ignoring Virat Kohli's advice, reveals brain behind India's left-hand toss move

Viral video shows German woman’s shock at Delhi’s chaotic traffic, calls experience ‘roller coaster’

What is Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha? Can it be passed?

Hema Malini never competed with Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol for Dharmendra's love: 'How can you torture someone for...'

When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play next after South Africa series? Detailed look at India's ODI timeline for 2026

Indian Railways BIG MOVE amid IndiGo flight cancellations, set to run 89 special trains in next 3 days, check full train routes

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV SHOW: Will IndiGo's sins be washed away with a 'sorry'? Decoding IndiGo's 'blackmailing plan' as DGCA eases 'weekly rest' rules

DNA TV SHOW: Will IndiGo's sins be washed away with a 'sorry'? Decoding IndiGo's

IndiGo mass flight cancellations to continue on Sunday? Here's what the airline said

IndiGo cancellations to continue on Sunday? Here's what airline said

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal's Uri part of Aditya Dhar's same cinematic universe? Viral video shows...

Dhurandhar and Uri part of Aditya Dhar's same cinematic universe?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

HomeIndia

INDIA

IndiGo mass flight cancellations to continue on Sunday? Here's what the airline said

The IndiGo crisis continued to impact passengers across the country for a fifth straight day, with Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport being the worst-affected. In view of the situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken several steps, including capping of airfares.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 01:06 AM IST

IndiGo mass flight cancellations to continue on Sunday? Here's what the airline said
The IndiGo crisis continued to impact passengers for a fifth straight day on Saturday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IndiGo's worst-ever operational crisis entered its fifth day on Saturday as it reported hundreds of more flight cancellations. But the low-cost Indian airline said operations have improved, with 95 percent of network connectivity restored after days of cancellations and delays that have crippled the country's domestic air travel. IndiGo, which is India's largest airline, said it was on track to operate over 1,500 flights by the end of Saturday and was closer to reach normalcy of operations.

In a statement, IndiGo said that the number of flights it cancelled on Saturday fell to below 850, compared to more than 1,000 on Friday -- which was the airline's worst-performing day in the ongoing crisis. "Today the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We're continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days," an airline spokesperson said.

As per the statement, IndiGo flights will continue to see cancellations on Sunday, but the number is expected to come down. "With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations," IndiGo said, adding: "We apologise once again."

IndiGo operational crisis

The unprecedented IndiGo crisis continued to impact passengers across the country for a fifth straight day on Saturday, with Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport reportedly being the worst-affected. In view of the situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken several steps, including capping of airfares to prevent exploitation of passengers. It has also asked IndiGo to process refunds by 8 pm on Sunday and deliver baggage to passengers within 48 hours. "Oversight mechanisms have been reinforced to guarantee proper facilitation for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, students, patients, and all those requiring urgent travel," the ministry said in a statement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV SHOW: Will IndiGo's sins be washed away with a 'sorry'? Decoding IndiGo's 'blackmailing plan' as DGCA eases 'weekly rest' rules
DNA TV SHOW: Will IndiGo's sins be washed away with a 'sorry'? Decoding IndiGo's
IndiGo mass flight cancellations to continue on Sunday? Here's what the airline said
IndiGo cancellations to continue on Sunday? Here's what airline said
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal's Uri part of Aditya Dhar's same cinematic universe? Viral video shows...
Dhurandhar and Uri part of Aditya Dhar's same cinematic universe?
KL Rahul admits ignoring Virat Kohli's advice, reveals brain behind India's left-hand toss move
KL Rahul admits ignoring Virat Kohli's advice, reveals brain behind India's left
What is Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha? Can it be passed?
What is Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement