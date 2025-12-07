IndiGo mass flight cancellations to continue on Sunday? Here's what the airline said

The IndiGo crisis continued to impact passengers across the country for a fifth straight day, with Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport being the worst-affected. In view of the situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken several steps, including capping of airfares.

IndiGo's worst-ever operational crisis entered its fifth day on Saturday as it reported hundreds of more flight cancellations. But the low-cost Indian airline said operations have improved, with 95 percent of network connectivity restored after days of cancellations and delays that have crippled the country's domestic air travel. IndiGo, which is India's largest airline, said it was on track to operate over 1,500 flights by the end of Saturday and was closer to reach normalcy of operations.

In a statement, IndiGo said that the number of flights it cancelled on Saturday fell to below 850, compared to more than 1,000 on Friday -- which was the airline's worst-performing day in the ongoing crisis. "Today the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We're continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days," an airline spokesperson said.

As per the statement, IndiGo flights will continue to see cancellations on Sunday, but the number is expected to come down. "With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations," IndiGo said, adding: "We apologise once again."

IndiGo operational crisis

The unprecedented IndiGo crisis continued to impact passengers across the country for a fifth straight day on Saturday, with Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport reportedly being the worst-affected. In view of the situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken several steps, including capping of airfares to prevent exploitation of passengers. It has also asked IndiGo to process refunds by 8 pm on Sunday and deliver baggage to passengers within 48 hours. "Oversight mechanisms have been reinforced to guarantee proper facilitation for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, students, patients, and all those requiring urgent travel," the ministry said in a statement.