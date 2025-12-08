FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

IndiGo issues BIG statement amid mass cancellations: 'We're all set to connect all...'

In its statement, IndiGo said it has facilitated stranded customers and arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cabs or buses between December 1 and December 7. The airline further claimed to have optimised its operations.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

IndiGo issues BIG statement amid mass cancellations: 'We're all set to connect all...'
IndiGo said it has assisted more than two lakh customers every day through the crisis.
The crisis-ridden Indian airline IndiGo on Monday said that it had processed refunds worth Rs 827 crore for thousands of passengers, with the rest of the refunds for cancellations up to December 15, 2025 currently in process amid the company's worst-ever operational crisis. In a statement, IndiGo said: "Over 4500 bags have been delivered to respective customers, and we are on track to deliver the rest in the next 36 hours." The airline also said that it has assisted more than two lakh customers every day across various communication channels through the crisis.

In its statement, IndiGo said it has facilitated stranded customers and arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cabs or buses between December 1 and December 7. The airline further claimed to have optimised its operations, saying: "Today (December 8), we are all set to operate over 1800 flights, connecting all stations that we operate to. We have optimized our operations and managed to reduce the number of cancellations which are being notified to customers in advance, and our on-time performance (OTP) has also improved to 91% across the network." It added: "Over 1800 flights operated which is up from 1,650 yesterday, and 90% on-time performance (OTP) across the entire network has been registered, up from 75% yesterday."

IndiGo also said that all the cancellations in today's schedule were executed yesterday, ensuring advance notifications being sent to customers. Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the IndiGo crisis in the Rajya Sabha, saying the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not to the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS). The union minister added that "there will be no compromise on safety". "For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," he said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

