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IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight emergency landing: What happened to flight 6E 2102?

The aircraft took off from Goa for Delhi on Tuesday morning at 9:15, five minutes after its scheduled time of departure, but soon returned to Manohar International Airport, making an emergency landing.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight emergency landing: What happened to flight 6E 2102?
IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight emergency landing: What happened to flight 6E 2102? (Representative image/Filephoto)
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A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight 6E 2102, carrying 229 passengers, returned to Goa and made an emergency landing at Manohar International Airport on Tuesday morning after one of its engines developed a snag, officials said, as per PTI reports. 

The aircraft took off from Goa for Delhi on Tuesday morning at 9:15, five minutes after its scheduled time of departure, but soon returned to Manohar International Airport, making an emergency landing. According to sources, a full emergency was declared for a brief period.

What happened?

According to IndiGo, a technical issue was detected shortly after takeoff on flight 6E 2102 from North Goa to Delhi, following which the pilots turned back and landed safely at Manohar International Airport. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks, and alternative arrangements were made for passengers.

In an official statement, IndiGo said, “A technical issue was detected shortly after takeoff, on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi on 01 September 2026. Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport. The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances." 

Further, the airline regretted the inconvenience caused to customers and offered refreshments and timely updates. "We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo," the statement read. 

Earlier, IndiGo's website suffered technical disruptions, leaving several passengers unable to book flights, complete web check-ins or access certain online services. The incident came just two days after IndiGo reported a similar problem with its core reservation system. 
 
Past incidents 

In March, IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi: Flight 6E 579, carrying around 160 passengers, suffered an engine failure while approaching Delhi. A full emergency was declared, and the Boeing 737 landed safely on its other engine. In July 2025, IndiGo Delhi-Goa: Flight 6E 6271, carrying 191 people, developed an engine issue while flying towards Goa. It was diverted to Mumbai and landed safely after the pilots issued a “PAN PAN” call. In August 2024, IndiGo Kolkata-Bengaluru Flight 6E0573 returned to Kolkata minutes after takeoff after its left engine failed. It landed safely about 17 minutes after becoming airborne. An IndiGo A320neo bound for Kolkata made an emergency landing at Bagdogra following an engine-related issue involving its Pratt & Whitney engines in December 2019.

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