INDIA

IndiGo gets 24-hour breather: DGCA extends response deadline to show cause notice to Dec 8 until 6 pm

After reviewing the request, the DGCA has granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer an extension of the deadline only until 1800 hrs on 8 December and made it clear that no further extensions would be allowed.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 06:53 AM IST

IndiGo got a one-time 24-hour extension from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit its response to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances. The airline had asked for more time to respond and requested for extension after DGCA issued the notice on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances.

Indigo to respond on Dec 8 until 1800hrs 

After reviewing the request, the DGCA has granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer an extension of the deadline only until 1800 hrs on 8 December and made it clear that no further extensions would be allowed. The regulator cautioned that failure to submit a complete and comprehensive reply within the extended timeline will result in the regulator proceeding ex parte, based on the available records.

According to the official statement, the two IndiGo functionaries sought more time in a request dated December 7, citing operational constraints linked to the scale of the airline's nationwide operations and several unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across multiple airports. The DGCA said it continues to monitor the situation and remains focused on passenger safety, regulatory compliance and restoration of normal operations. Earlier, IndiGo had confirmed that it received the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 after major disruptions affected its flight network across the country. The airline asked for more time to respond. In a letter to the regulator, Isidre Porqueras Orea, IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Operating Officer, wrote, "We request your good offices to kindly grant us an extension of time at least till 1800 hours tomorrow (i.e. 08.12.2025), or such other extended period to reply, as deemed fit."The DGCA issued the notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after widespread cancellations and delays caused frustration among passengers across India. The regulator said the airline had shown "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management", resulting in severe service disruption.


DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo

In its notice, the aviation regulator said the "primary cause" of the disruption was IndiGo's failure to make "adequate arrangements" to meet revised staffing, duty-time and rostering requirements under the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules. The DGCA said these issues amounted to prima facie non-compliance with the Aircraft Rules, 1937 (Rule 42A), and relevant Civil Aviation Requirements involving crew duty hours, flight time limits and prescribed rest periods. The regulator also pointed to gaps in passenger care, stating that IndiGo did not provide mandatory facilities or information to travellers affected by cancellations, delays or denied boarding, which violates passenger-rights rules. Directing the CEO to respond, the regulator said, "You are hereby directed to show cause within 24 hours of receipt of this notice as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against you under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements for the above-mentioned violations." The DGCA added that if no reply is received, it may decide the matter ex parte.

To help affected passengers, IndiGo announced automatic refunds for all cancelled bookings and a full waiver on cancellation or rescheduling charges for travel between December 5 and 15. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also directed the airline to clear all pending refunds by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7. Disruptions continued on Sunday, with at least 400 IndiGo flights cancelled. The airline said it expects to stabilise its network by December 10. CEO Pieter Elbers said IndiGo is recovering from the disruption and plans to operate about 1,650 flights as it adjusts to the impact of the new FDTL rules.Major airports, including Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi, faced the most cancellations as thousands of passengers across the country continued to be affected.

(With inputs from ANI)

