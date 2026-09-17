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IndiGo flights to become expensive? Airline hikes charges for infants on domestic flights, check other revised fees before booking

As part of the revision, the airline has hiked the fee for infants travelling with an adult on domestic flights to Rs 3,000, up from Rs 2,000.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

IndiGo flights to become expensive? Airline hikes charges for infants on domestic flights, check other revised fees before booking
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IndiGo has revised charges for multiple add-on services on domestic flights, including infants, excess baggage, unaccompanied minors, priority check-in and boarding, and travel certificates.

As part of the revision, the airline has hiked the fee for infants travelling with an adult on domestic flights to Rs 3,000, up from Rs 2,000.

IndiGo hikes infant fee

The revised fee means higher travel costs for families flying with a baby within India. It applies to infants aged over three days and up to two years.

IndiGo's policy says that infants will not be given a separate seat and must be seated on the lap of the accompanying adult, with only one infant permitted per adult passenger.

An infant travelling on an adult's lap does not get a separate seat, but IndiGo's infant fee still needs to be paid at the time of booking. Passengers might also be required to carry the child's age proof while travelling.

The revised infant fee is part of a wider increase in IndiGo's charges and passenger service fees.

IndiGo revises excess baggage charges 

Excess baggage will also cost more now. IndiGo has increased its excess baggage charge to Rs 800 per kg from Rs 700 per kg.

For domestic IndiGo flights, this translates to an extra Rs 100 per kg for baggage over the allowed limit.

The airline has also hiked the fee for unaccompanied minors from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,999. The charge is for children travelling alone without an adult companion, as per IndiGo's applicable rules.

IndiGo hikes priority check-in charges

The carrier has also revised charges for priority check-in and boarding. The fee has been raised to Rs 650 from Rs 450.

This means passengers choosing priority services will pay Rs 200 extra under the new rates.

IndiGo has also hiked the fee for travel certificates to Rs 300 from Rs 200.

 

 

 

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