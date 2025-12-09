IndiGo crisis update: Civil Aviation Secretary says, ‘90% baggage arrived, 100% refund...’

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the government worked actively to address passengers' concerns in the wake of the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis, and 100 per cent refunds for PNR cancellations have apparently been completed.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the government worked actively to address passengers' concerns in the wake of the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis, and 100 per cent refunds for PNR cancellations have apparently been completed.

In an interview with ANI, Samir Kumar Sinha, who visited the Delhi airport on Monday to observe the baggage operation, said 90% of the baggage has already arrived and that airlines have been sending it to the respective addresses. “That is a major concern of the passengers. I came to see the baggage operation here. We just saw that 90 per cent of the baggage had already arrived. The airlines have been sending baggage to their respective passengers' addresses. I feel that within the next 24 hours or so, the luggage will be there at the passenger's given address,” he said.

“It was a major concern, and in fact we took due notice, and we issued an order, and also we coordinated with IndiGo, and I think all 100% refund has already been completed,” he added.Sinha said IndiGo has flown more than 1,800 flights today, which is almost normal and other airlines have also flown to their full capacity.

“Things are almost back to normal. Airlines have been performing. In fact, the operations have been very smooth. IndiGo has flown more than 1,800 flights today, which is almost normal. All the other airlines, like Akasa, Air India Express, Air India, Spicejet, they have flown their full capacity. So things are getting back to normal as I see today,” Sinha said.

“We coordinated at various tiers; many meetings took place with the senior management of IndiGo, and we also coordinated with the airports, airport directors, both the PPP and the AAI airports. Now I think things are almost normal,” he added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu told Rajya Sabha earlier in the day that the problems faced by IndiGo airlines passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).