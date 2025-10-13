Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress
Rajat Bedi breaks silence on Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Aryan Khan has gone...'
IndiGo flight suffers major mid-air scare, second incident in four days; here's what happened
Annu Kapoor brutally slammed for saying Tamannaah Bhatia has 'dudhiya badan': 'Yeh buddha ashleel hai'
Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...
'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in recycled vintage Manish Malhotra saree for pre-Diwali bash
A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH
Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far
China expands military operations along India border, deploys GJ-11 Stealth Drones at..., satellite images show...
INDIA
The ATR flight 6E1607 was carrying 75 passengers when the pilots detected the crack and alerted ground staff, after which a local standby was declared at the Chennai airport. Read on to know more on this.
A domestic IndiGo flight reportedly suffered a mid-air windshield crack while flying from Tuticorin to Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The flight later made a safe landing, according to reports. The ATR flight 6E1607 was carrying 75 passengers when the pilots detected the crack and alerted ground staff, after which a local standby was declared at the Chennai airport. No emergency was announced as the situation was soon brought under control, NDTV reported citing airport officials.
A senior official at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) told NDTV: "There was no emergency declared and the flight made a smooth landing." He added that only an investigation could reveal the cause of the mid-flight incident. This marks the second such incident on an IndiGo aircraft in a matter of just four days. Earlier, a Madurai to Chennai flight of the same airline had suffered a mid-air windshield crack, following which it made a safe landing in Chennai. No injuries were reported in either of the incidents and all passengers deboarded safely.
Reportedly, airport authorities are examining if high-altitude pressure differences or manufacturing defects are leading to repeated mid-flight windshield cracks. Meanwhile, India's aviation watchdog -- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) -- has ordered an investigation into both the incidents. IndiGo, officially InterGlobe Aviation Limited, is an Indian airline headquartered in Gurugram near Delhi and is among the largest airlines in the world in terms of the number of passengers carried.