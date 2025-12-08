IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on delays; check details

While IndiGo has attempted to calm nerves by assuring passengers that operations are expected to stabilise between December 10 and 15, the normalcy remains far-fetched with massive delays and cancellations continuing at several airports across the country. Delhi Airport on Monday issued an advisory warning passengers that the airline’s flights may still face disruptions.

In the advisory, Delhi Airport on X wrote, "IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are expected to check latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience. Our team are working with all the stakeholders to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience. For assistance, including medical support, please visit the information desk where our on-ground staff is ready to help."