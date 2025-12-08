FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Thailand launches air strike on Cambodia amid rising border tensions, 1 killed and several injured; Here's what we know so far

IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on delays; check details

Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case

US-Ukraine peace talks stalled as Donald Trump voices frustration with Zelenskyy: 'Little bit disappointed...'

School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Was Gaurav Khanna 'fixed winner' on Salman Khan show? Bigg Boss 19 winner breaks his silence: 'They don’t like...'

Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district instead of Deoria, land acquisition started, check details here

Gold, silver prices today, December 8: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IndiGo gets 24-hour breather: DGCA extends response deadline to show cause notice to Dec 8 until 6 pm

Salman Khan breaks down as he remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19 finale, reveals late actor's connection with his parents: 'Hats off to Sunny, Bobby for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case

Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore fraud case

School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to

Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district instead of Deoria, land acquisition started, check details here

Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

HomeIndia

INDIA

IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on delays; check details

While IndiGo has attempted to calm nerves by assuring passengers that operations are expected to stabilise between December 10 and 15, the normalcy remains far-fetched with massive delays and cancellations continuing at several airports across the country. Delhi Airport on Monday issued an advisory warning passengers that the airline’s flights may still face disruptions.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 08:40 AM IST

IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on delays; check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

While IndiGo has attempted to calm nerves by assuring passengers that operations are expected to stabilise between December 10 and 15, the normalcy remains far-fetched with massive delays and cancellations continuing at several airports across the country. Delhi Airport on Monday issued an advisory warning passengers that the airline’s flights may still face disruptions.

In the advisory, Delhi Airport on X wrote, "IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are expected to check latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience. Our team are working with all the stakeholders to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience. For assistance, including medical support, please visit the information desk where our on-ground staff is ready to help."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on delays; check details
IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on...
Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case
Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore fraud case
US-Ukraine peace talks stalled as Donald Trump voices frustration with Zelenskyy: 'Little bit disappointed...'
US-Ukraine peace talks stalled as Donald Trump voices frustration with Zelenskyy
School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to
Was Gaurav Khanna 'fixed winner' on Salman Khan show? Bigg Boss 19 winner breaks his silence: 'They don’t like...'
Was Gaurav Khanna 'fixed winner' on Salman Khan show? Bigg Boss 19 winner breaks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement