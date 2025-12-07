Indigo flight refunds BIG update: Airline processes refunds worth Rs 650 crore amid cancellation chaos, step-by-step guide to check your refunds

IndiGo has processed refunds worth Rs 610 crore so far and delivered 3000 baggage that were separated from passengers, as confirmed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Sunday.

In India's biggest aviation crisis, over 2000 IndGo flights have been cancelled so far leaving lakhs of passengers stranded at the airport with long queues and sky touching prices. After flight cancellation chaos, government directed IndiGo to process the refund and complete all pending refunds by 8 PM on Sunday. Following this IndiGo has processed refunds worth Rs 610 crore so far and delivered 3000 misplaced baggages, as confirmed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Sunday.

The aviation ministry stated, 'To ensure financial protection for passengers, the Ministry issued strict directives to IndiGo requiring that all refunds for cancelled or severely delayed flights be completed by 8:00 PM today. IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore.”

The ministry also said that flight operations at major airports are returning to normalcy, with no new reports of congestions or delays at check-in, security or boarding points. They also said all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise entirely.

How to check your refund status: