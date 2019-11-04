IndiGo flight operations disrupted across network, passengers in a fix

IndiGo airlines flight services on Monday took a nation-wide hit as hundreds of passengers had to face long queues across airports due to a technical snag in the airlines' servers. According to current updates, the system is up once again however operations still continue to remain disrupted across the servers. All efforts are being made to bring operations to normal, the airlines said, advising passengers to keep track of their flight status before leaving for the airport. However, IndiGo has not yet informed of the exact cause behind the technical snag.

At 2:45 PM on Monday, IndiGo posted from its official handle on Twitter, "Our system is up now but has disrupted operations across the network, we advise you to keep a track of your flight status before leaving for the airport. Be assured, all efforts are being made to bring our operations back to normal."

At 11 AM on November 4, i.e. Monday, IndiGo airlines had informed on Twitter that their systems are down nation-wide across the network. Due to this, they said, the IndiGo counters at several airports can get crowded. The advisory also requested the passengers to bear with the airlines as they are trying to sort the issue as soon as possible.

"Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us..." the advisory noted.

Due to the server trouble, passengers on Monday morning were in a fix as they faced delays in flight schedules and waited for the services to resume normal operations. However, IndiGo airlines have promised all forms of assistance, adding that it was proactively informing the passengers about the situation. IndiGo`s outage comes as dozens of flights face delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports, due to a decline in visibility because of hazardous air pollution shrouding New Delhi, home to India`s busiest airport.

The domestic airline offers close to 1,500 daily flights and connects 60 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations. It has a fleet of around 245 aircraft. Carrying 55.5 lakh passengers in September 2019, the airline almost flew every second air passenger in the domestic market.

In fact, IndiGo has been facing trouble over the last few days as well. On Sunday, several IndiGo flights had failed to depart the airport on time and faced delays in schedules and cancellations. Flights en route Delhi had also been made to take a different air route due to a decline in visibility because of hazardous air pollution shrouding New Delhi, home to India`s busiest airport.

On Sunday, the airline had issued an advisory, "Due to rainfall in some parts of Delhi-NCR, we advise passengers to keep extra travel time in hand while travelling to the airport."

Last week, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo to replace all its faulty engines powering the planes in the wake of frequent glitches reported in its Pratt & Whitney engines.

Failing to comply with the DGCA order, the low-cost carrier faces the risk of its aircraft being grounded.