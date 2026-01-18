FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bomb scare: Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow, probe underway

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma informed that the threat consisted of a handwritten note on "a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight" and that a thorough search is underway.

ANI

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 03:15 PM IST

Bomb scare: Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow, probe underway
Panic erupted following the report of a bomb on an IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-6650 travelling from Delhi to Bagdogra on Sunday. Due to the threat, the aircraft made an emergency landing in Lucknow.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma informed that the threat consisted of a handwritten note on "a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight" and that a thorough search is underway.

"A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight had 238 passengers, along with the pilots and crew. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched," the ACP said.

Upon arrival at Lucknow airport, security personnel immediately surrounded the plane, parked in the isolation bay. The bomb disposal squad and CISF teams initiated a thorough investigation. All passengers were evacuated and scanned, and a comprehensive search is being conducted at the airport.Information was received that at approximately 08:46 AM on 18.01.26, a message was sent from ATC stating there was a bomb on Indigo Airlines flight 6E-6650 (Delhi-Bagdogra). The flight landed safely at approximately 09:17 AM.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 222 adults and 8 infants, 2 pilots, and 5 crew members.The situation is currently under surveillance, and further information is being gathered.

Earlier, last Christmas, a bomb threat email was received at the customer support email address of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad in connection with Flynas flight XY 325, an official said.

According to an RGIA official, the flight landed safely, and all mandatory safety and security protocols were immediately implemented.

Security agencies conducted standard checks in accordance with procedure.

