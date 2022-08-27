Search icon
IndiGo flight from Chennai to Dubai receives bomb threat call

Officials and others were relieved to discover that there were no such items on the aircraft.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

On Saturday, IndiGo airline with a flight to Dubai got a bomb threat call that turned out to be a fake, according to authorities. Airport officials stated that the security agencies conducted a comprehensive investigation to see if any explosive materials had been hidden in the Indigo aircraft after receiving the anonymous call at the police control room.

Officials and others were relieved to discover that there were no such items on the aircraft. Officials noted that the flight, which was scheduled to depart at 7:20 am, will now continue to its destination at a later time. Accommodations for the flight's 170 passengers and staff members were offered.

The caller, identified as Ranjith, a 43-year-old travel agent owner in Washermenpet, was quickly traced by the police team. According to the authorities, he performed the act because he was upset with his relatives who were on board the plane.

(With inputs from PTI)

