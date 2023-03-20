Search icon
IndiGo flight from Bangkok to Mumbai diverted to Myanmar due to medical emergency, passenger dies

On arrival, the passenger was pronounced deceased by the airport medical personnel, according to a statement released by IndiGo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

Representational Image

A city-bound IndiGo flight from Bangkok was diverted to Rangoon (Yangon) in Myanmar due to a medical emergency on-board on Sunday, the airline has said.

However, "on arrival", the passenger was declared dead by the "airport medical team", IndiGo said in a statement on Monday.

"IndiGo flight 6E-57, operating from Bangkok to Mumbai was diverted to Rangoon due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team,” the airline said in a brief statement.

IndiGo, however, did not reveal other details.

This is the second incident of an IndiGo passenger falling sick mid-air on a flight and subsequently passing away. Earlier on March 17, a Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency. The passenger was taken to a hospital on arrival where he was pronounced dead. 

