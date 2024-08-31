IndiGo flight engine fails mid-air, makes emergency landing: Here's what happened

Shortly after takeoff, Nilanjan Das, a passenger, reported to The Times of India that he heard an odd noise and saw flames coming from one of the engines before the aircraft turned back towards Kolkata.

An engine on an IndiGo flight headed for Bengaluru failed midair on Friday night, prompting the airport in Kolkata to declare emergency. The plane, however, made a safe landing after both runways were eventually cleared. Nobody on board, not even the crew, was hurt.



Passengers reported seeing fire in one of the engines, according to The Times of India, which cited airport sources. However, neither the airline nor the airport authorities could confirm the passenger's account. An official wrote, “All 173 on board, including crew, are safe."

A full emergency declaration was made at 10:39 p.m. after the pilot of flight 6E 0573 reported an emergency engine failure only a few minutes after takeoff, according to an airport official. The pilot was able to land the aircraft from either direction after the runway was promptly inspected and made available.

At 11:05 p.m., the aircraft safely made a single-engine landing. Official was quoted as saying,“An engine failure is a serious emergency. But it is not uncommon. Thankfully, the flight touched down safely."

An engine problem forced last year's IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff, according to officials. Three minutes after the Airbus 320 (6E 2433) took off, according to Anchal Prakash, director of Patna airport, the flight reported that one engine was not working, and the aircraft returned safely.