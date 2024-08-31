Twitter
IndiGo flight engine fails mid-air, makes emergency landing: Here's what happened

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Will Vinesh Phogat contest Haryana elections on Congress ticket? Her response...

Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

India

India

IndiGo flight engine fails mid-air, makes emergency landing: Here's what happened

Shortly after takeoff, Nilanjan Das, a passenger, reported to The Times of India that he heard an odd noise and saw flames coming from one of the engines before the aircraft turned back towards Kolkata.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 03:51 PM IST

IndiGo flight engine fails mid-air, makes emergency landing: Here's what happened
An engine on an IndiGo flight headed for Bengaluru failed midair on Friday night, prompting the airport in Kolkata to declare emergency. The plane, however, made a safe landing after both runways were eventually cleared. Nobody on board, not even the crew, was hurt.
 
Passengers reported seeing fire in one of the engines, according to The Times of India, which cited airport sources. However, neither the airline nor the airport authorities could confirm the passenger's account. An official wrote, “All 173 on board, including crew, are safe."

Shortly after takeoff, Nilanjan Das, a passenger, reported to The Times of India that he heard an odd noise and saw flames coming from one of the engines before the aircraft turned back towards Kolkata.
 
A full emergency declaration was made at 10:39 p.m. after the pilot of flight 6E 0573 reported an emergency engine failure only a few minutes after takeoff, according to an airport official. The pilot was able to land the aircraft from either direction after the runway was promptly inspected and made available.

At 11:05 p.m., the aircraft safely made a single-engine landing. Official was quoted as saying,“An engine failure is a serious emergency. But it is not uncommon. Thankfully, the flight touched down safely."

An engine problem forced last year's IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff, according to officials. Three minutes after the Airbus 320 (6E 2433) took off, according to Anchal Prakash, director of Patna airport, the flight reported that one engine was not working, and the aircraft returned safely.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
