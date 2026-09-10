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IndiGo Flight Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad: ‘Bomb’ note found, passengers’ handwriting samples collected; details inside

IndiGo’s Lucknow-Dammam flight made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a tissue paper carrying a ‘BOMB’ message was found onboard.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 09:14 PM IST

IndiGo Flight Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad: ‘Bomb’ note found, passengers’ handwriting samples collected; details inside
IndiGo Flight Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad: ‘Bomb’ note found, passengers’ handwriting samples collected; details inside
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An IndiGo flight travelling from Lucknow to Dammam, carrying 133 people, made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday evening after a tissue paper carrying the word “BOMB” was found on board. All passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft, and multiple agencies, including airport security personnel, the fire team and the bomb squad, were deployed to investigate the incident.

IndiGo Lucknow-Dammam Emergency Landing: What happened

The aircraft landed at Ahmedabad Airport at around 5:55 pm with 133 people, including crew members, on board. A tissue paper carrying the word “BOMB” was found on the flight, prompting the emergency response.

According to officials, handwriting samples were collected from passengers. They have reportedly been asked to write on tissue paper so their handwriting can be compared with the note. As the probe is underway, police said the exact reason behind the emergency landing has not yet been ascertained.

The incident comes amid a similar bomb threat on an Air India Express flight on August 31, when a Dammam-New Delhi flight carrying 32 passengers made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a threat note was found in the lavatory. The threat was later declared a hoax, though a crew member came under scrutiny and the investigation remains underway.

The latest incident also follows multiple bomb-threat alerts in Gujarat, with courts in Ahmedabad and Surat receiving threats earlier this month. Police and security agencies conducted searches, but the threats were subsequently described as hoaxes by Gujarat Police.

IndiGo advisory amid BRICS Summit 

While IndiGo didn't issue any statement as yet on the emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport, the airline issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Delhi airport. Citing expected traffic management and diversions across parts of the city ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, to be held in New Delhi on September 12-13, the airline asked customers to plan their travel beforehand. 

"With traffic management and diversions expected across parts of the city, customers travelling to and from #Delhi Airport are advised to plan ahead and allow additional travel time. Please check traffic updates and your route before leaving for the airport, and ensure you reach well in advance of your scheduled departure. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to welcoming you onboard," read the statement on X. 

 

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