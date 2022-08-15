Search icon
IndiGo flight delayed by 6 hours over couple's 'suspicious' chat at airport security check

After a baggage check, all 185 passengers were allowed to board the 5 p.m. flight to Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Image for representation

The Mangaluru to Mumbai flight was delayed for six hours when a female passenger reported a potentially dangerous text message that she had seen on the mobile phone of another passenger. The ready-to-take-off aircraft returned to the bay after the crew notified the Air Traffic Controller.

According to the authorities, before the Sunday night IndiGo flight to Mumbai could take off, all passengers were ordered to exit the plane and their baggage was searched meticulously for any signs of sabotage.

A lady on board the plane alerted the flight attendants to the fact that one of the male passengers had a message for him on his phone.

Both the boy and his girlfriend were waiting at the airport to board flights to Bengaluru. His girlfriend missed her trip to Karnataka's capital city as the boy was being questioned for many hours and ultimately denied boarding.

After a thorough examination of the luggage, all 185 passengers were let back on the aeroplanes destined for Mumbai at 5 o'clock.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, no report was submitted till midnight since it was only a casual conversation about safety between two friends.

(With inputs from PTI)

