IndiGo flight carrying 192 makes emergency landing in Pune after mid-air scare

A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight carrying 192 people made an emergency landing at Pune airport soon after take-off. Here's what happened.

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati carrying 192 people had to return to Pune airport on Sunday morning after developing a technical glitch soon after take-off. IndiGo flight 6E 0623 landed safely, and all passengers and crew members were reported to be safe. Soon after take-off, the aircraft's landing gear failed to retract and remained extended, following which the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said, ''The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a Full Emergency, following which all prescribed emergency response procedures were promptly activated. Fire services, ambulance services and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.''

What happened to the IndiGo flight and at Pune airport?

According to airport officials, the plane's landing gear failed to retract after take-off, and the pilot informed them of the issue, after which airport authorities began coordinating with IndiGo, ATC, and other concerned agencies for emergency.

The plane returned to Pune airport and touched down safely at around 9:04 AM. After landing, the aircraft was escorted to Bay 7, as the situation was confirmed as normal, 'full emergency' was withdrawn after a few minutes.

Later, the aerobridge was connected to the aircraft, allowing passengers to get off safely.

IndiGo arranges another aircraft for passengers

All 192 passengers and crew members were safe, IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to help the affected passengers continue their journey to Guwahat

Meanwhile, the aircraft which made the emergency landing was taken back to Bengaluru to begin security procedures. ''A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on November 7, 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the pilots decided to return to the origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol,'' IndiaTV reported, quoting an IndiGo spokesperson.