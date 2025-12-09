Zee Media Auto Summit 2025: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes BIG statement on 10-15 years car scrappage rule, says, 'We're rolling out flex-engine vehicles powered by...'
Smriti Mandhana UPDATES Instagram after cancelled wedding to Palash Muchhal, removes....
IndiGo disruption: Centre to take BIG move amid airline's massive operational meltdown, to cut down its winter flight schedule
Dhurandhar box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh BEATS Salman Khan, passes Monday's test with flying colors, crosses Rs 150 crore
Algorithms are the new editors, Democracies are the new victim: When moderation becomes censorship and neutrality becomes a myth
Delhi-NCR AQI December 9, 2025: Air quality remains 'poor' at 292, hits 'very poor' in Chandni Chowk, Bawana; check area-wise pollutions level
Goa Nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand hours after tragedy? Police makes SHOCKING revelation, says...
Akshaye Khanna 'truly deserves an Oscar': Farah Khan makes big statement for her ‘Aatish Kapoor’, praises actor's Dhurandhar performance
Hyderabad Weather Update December 9: IMD issues cold wave alert for 7 Telangana districts as temperature drops by 5.1 degrees; Check details here
IndiGo blames multiple factors for flight chaos, seeks more time for... in DGCA response
INDIA
Amid IndiGo's massive operational crisis, Centre on Tuesday eyeing to cut airline's winter flight schedule and reallocate those slots to other airlines in the wake of the country's largest carrier’s massive operational meltdown.
Amid IndiGo's massive operational crisis, Centre on Tuesday eyeing to cut airline's winter flight schedule and reallocate those slots to other airlines in the wake of the country's largest carrier’s massive operational meltdown.