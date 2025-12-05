FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

IndiGo disruption: Centre orders high-level inquiry, anticipates normalcy within...; sets up 24X7 control room for monitoring

As thousands of passengers faced a harrowing time at airports across the country, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a statement that “we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

IndiGo disruption: Centre orders high-level inquiry, anticipates normalcy within...; sets up 24X7 control room for monitoring
Amid massive IndiGo disruption, the Centre on Friday said it has decided to institute a high-level inquiry to examine what went wrong at the airline, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future -- ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again. The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders of the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect.

IndiGo disruptions: Centre orders high-level inquiry

As thousands of passengers faced a harrowing time at airports across the country, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a statement that “we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days”.

To support passengers during this period, airlines have been instructed to provide regular and accurate updates through enhanced online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from their homes, said the minister. “In case of any flight cancellations, the airlines will issue full refunds automatically, without the need for passengers to make any requests. Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines,” the minister added.

The ministry said it has taken urgent and proactive measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of Indigo Airlines. “Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs,” said the minister.In addition to this, several operational measures have been directed to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest and that the inconvenience caused to travellers is significantly reduced, he added. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also established a 24×7 control room that is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis to ensure swift corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise.


IndiGo issues apology

IndiGo on Friday issued a detailed public apology to passengers, confirming the full-day cancellation of all domestic departures from Delhi Airport (DEL) on December 5, 2025, amid massive operational disruptions across the country. In its apology, IndiGo said, "To each one of our customers - We are truly sorry and we will take care. We deeply apologize and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest."The airline acknowledged a "serious operational crisis" that has led to widespread cancellations, long airport queues and limited information for passengers. It added that December 5 would see the "highest number of cancellations" as IndiGo undertakes a system reboot to stabilise schedules starting tomorrow.IndiGo assured passengers of multiple support measures, stating, "We will ensure that all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment. Full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests for bookings between December 5-15, 2025."
 

(With inputs from agencies)

