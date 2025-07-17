IndiGo Delhi-Imphal flight returns shortly after takeoff due to mid-air technical snag

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Imphal returned to the national capital shortly after takeoff on Thursday, i.e., July 17, due to a technical snag.

A minor technical snag was detected soon after take-off on flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and land safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi,” news agency ANI quoted an IndiGo spokesperson as saying.

“In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter,” the airline added.

Delhi-Goa flight makes emergency landing

Earlier on Tuesday evening, i.e., July 16, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai after experiencing a technical issue mid-air. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident involved an Airbus A320neo aircraft with registration number VT-IZB, which had taken off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) en route to Goa Airport.

One of the officials told the outlet, “The pilot declared 'PAN PAN PAN'—an urgent radio call signalling a non-life-threatening emergency—due to a malfunction in engine number 1.” However, the official added, after the technical snag was detected, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Mumbai.

“A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai,” an IndiGo spokesperson said, as quoted by HT.