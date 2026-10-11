FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The President, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister: Who have visited Srimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur

The President, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister: Who Have Visited Srim

Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors over India return

Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors

Suresh Raina to become CSK’s next batting coach after Michael Hussey’s exit? Former India star breaks silence

Suresh Raina to become CSK’s next batting coach after Michael Hussey’s exit?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke from passenger device

IndiGo flight 6E 6115 from Delhi to Chennai diverted to Hyderabad on October 11 after smoke from passenger's electronic device; cabin crew brings situation under control, lands safely at RGIA.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke from passenger device
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected from a passenger's personal electronic device onboard.

The cabin crew responded promptly and brought the situation under control, the airline said.

Flight 6E 6115 lands safely at Hyderabad

Flight 6E 6115, operating on the Delhi-Chennai route on October 11, 2026, landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said the pilots diverted the flight in accordance with established safety protocols after smoke was detected.

"The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control," the spokesperson said.

The airline did not specify the type of device. Preliminary information indicated that a passenger's power bank may have caught fire, but IndiGo's statement referred only to smoke from a personal electronic device.

Alternate aircraft arranged for Chennai

IndiGo said it had arranged an alternate aircraft to take passengers to Chennai after the diversion.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates," the spokesperson said.

Details awaited

Further details, including number of passengers onboard and whether anyone sustained injuries, were not immediately available.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli really play in Mumbai’s Kanga League? Mystery behind viral No. 18 clip revealed
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli really play in Mumbai’s Kanga League?
The President, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister: Who have visited Srimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur
The President, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister: Who Have Visited Srim
Abhijeet Dipke Denied Permission To Speak To Family? Delhi Police releases video, says offered flight and phone help
Abhijeet Dipke Denied Permission To Speak To Family? Delhi Police releases video
Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors over India return
Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors
IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke from passenger device
IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke from passenger dev
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement