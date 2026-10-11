IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke from passenger device

IndiGo flight 6E 6115 from Delhi to Chennai diverted to Hyderabad on October 11 after smoke from passenger's electronic device; cabin crew brings situation under control, lands safely at RGIA.

An IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected from a passenger's personal electronic device onboard.

The cabin crew responded promptly and brought the situation under control, the airline said.

Flight 6E 6115 lands safely at Hyderabad

Flight 6E 6115, operating on the Delhi-Chennai route on October 11, 2026, landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said the pilots diverted the flight in accordance with established safety protocols after smoke was detected.

"The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control," the spokesperson said.

The airline did not specify the type of device. Preliminary information indicated that a passenger's power bank may have caught fire, but IndiGo's statement referred only to smoke from a personal electronic device.

Alternate aircraft arranged for Chennai

IndiGo said it had arranged an alternate aircraft to take passengers to Chennai after the diversion.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates," the spokesperson said.

Details awaited

Further details, including number of passengers onboard and whether anyone sustained injuries, were not immediately available.