IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...

IndiGo's operations throughout India faced significant disruptions on December 6. Over 400 flights were canceled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Following these disruptions, the Ministry has instructed IndiGo to process all refunds.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered IndiGo to immediately process all outstanding passenger refunds. The Ministry has set a deadline of 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7, 2025, for the complete refund of all cancelled or disrupted flights.

Additionally, airlines are prohibited from charging rescheduling fees for passengers whose flights were affected by cancellations. The Ministry has also warned that any delays or failures to comply with these refund regulations will result in regulatory action, according to an official statement.

Over 400 flights cancelled on Dec 6

Following these disruptions, the Ministry has instructed IndiGo to process all outstanding refunds for cancelled or disrupted flights by Sunday evening.

Govt asks IndiGo to clear refund

“The Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite “immediate regulatory action.”

The Ministry said that these measures will ensure refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed efficiently, eliminating the need for passengers to repeatedly follow up. "The automatic refund system will remain in place until operations are fully stabilized," the Ministry announced.

Furthermore, the Civil Aviation Ministry has instructed the airline to locate and return all misplaced baggage to passengers within the next 48 hours, addressing issues caused by flight cancellations and delays.

“Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations,” the ministry said.

Who will get refund from IndiGo?

In response to the government's directive, IndiGo has announced that it will provide full refunds for all bookings canceled between December 5 and December 15.

The Ministry has also addressed the significant increase in airfares following the IndiGo disruptions, using its regulatory authority to prevent excessive pricing.

The Ministry has stated that fare caps have been implemented on affected routes to prevent any form of opportunistic pricing.