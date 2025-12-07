FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video

IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...

Gautam Gambhir slams THIS ‘IPL team owner’ for split-coaching demand after ODI series win, says, 'Stay in your domain’

IndiGo flight status: As disruption enters 6th Day, 1500 flights planned; what to expect today?

Goa Nightclub Explosion: 23 killed in massive cylinder blast in Arpora's nightclub, PM Modi offers condolences

Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: 112 KM elevated highway to be constructed, reducing travel time from Kanpur to Delhi and Mumbai; Check here to know details

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: White House tightens work permits, vetting process under 'America First' framework

Quad member countries condemn 'reprehensible' Delhi Red Fort blast, call for justice

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after cylinder blast, know what led tragedy

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300,

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

HomeIndia

INDIA

IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...

IndiGo's operations throughout India faced significant disruptions on December 6. Over 400 flights were canceled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Following these disruptions, the Ministry has instructed IndiGo to process all refunds.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 08:20 AM IST

IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered IndiGo to immediately process all outstanding passenger refunds. The Ministry has set a deadline of 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7, 2025, for the complete refund of all cancelled or disrupted flights.

Additionally, airlines are prohibited from charging rescheduling fees for passengers whose flights were affected by cancellations. The Ministry has also warned that any delays or failures to comply with these refund regulations will result in regulatory action, according to an official statement.

Over 400 flights cancelled on Dec 6

For the fifth straight day, IndiGo's operations throughout India faced significant disruptions on Saturday, December 6. Over 400 flights were canceled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.

Following these disruptions, the Ministry has instructed IndiGo to process all outstanding refunds for cancelled or disrupted flights by Sunday evening.

Govt asks IndiGo to clear refund

“The Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite “immediate regulatory action.”

The Ministry said that these measures will ensure refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed efficiently, eliminating the need for passengers to repeatedly follow up. "The automatic refund system will remain in place until operations are fully stabilized," the Ministry announced.

Furthermore, the Civil Aviation Ministry has instructed the airline to locate and return all misplaced baggage to passengers within the next 48 hours, addressing issues caused by flight cancellations and delays.

“Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations,” the ministry said.

Who will get refund from IndiGo?

In response to the government's directive, IndiGo has announced that it will provide full refunds for all bookings canceled between December 5 and December 15.

The Ministry has also addressed the significant increase in airfares following the IndiGo disruptions, using its regulatory authority to prevent excessive pricing.

The Ministry has stated that fare caps have been implemented on affected routes to prevent any form of opportunistic pricing.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after cylinder blast, know what led tragedy
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300,
'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video
'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh
IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...
IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive fu
Amid IndiGo chaos, Air India makes BIG announcement, introduces special one-time waiver on... passengers flying between Dec 4-15 can....
Amid IndiGo chaos, Air India makes BIG announcement, introduces a special one-ti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement