Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s film refuses to slow down, races to Rs 300 crore, first week closes at...
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA's big CRACKDOWN after flight cancellations, 4 suspended, airline CEO asked to...
BIG boost to Delhi-NCR: Two new railway stations to soon serve commuters, work to be completed by THIS month; Here's what we know so far
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Commuters to face heavy disruptions around New Delhi Railway Station due to... until December 31; Check affected areas, alternative routes
Who was Shivraj Patil? First graduate from Chakur, to becoming political figure in politics; Know why he resigned as Home Minister after 26/11attack
Modi-Trump phone call: What were key areas of discussion amid India-US tariff tensions?
Japan earthquake: 6.7 magnitude tremors hit northeast, second in week; tsunami warning issued
Shivraj Patil, former Union Home Minister, passes away at 91 in Maharashtra
Andhra bus accident: At least 9 killed after bus overturns on Chinturu–Bhadrachalam ghat road
Good news for commuters! Varanasi gets India's first indigenous hydrogen-powered water taxi; Check route, timings, fare, booking process
INDIA
4 flight ops officials suspended; airline's CEO asked to appear before DGCA. This decision was made on Friday, December 12, as thousands of passengers continue to experience the impact of extensive flight cancellations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has terminated the employment of four Flight Operations Inspectors, in response to the ongoing disruptions caused by IndiGo. These inspectors were directly responsible for supervising IndiGo's operations. This decision was made on Friday, December 12, as thousands of passengers continue to experience the impact of extensive flight cancellations.
In addition to the dismissals, the Civil Aviation Ministry has established an eight-member oversight team. This team will monitor the operations of airports and airlines nationwide. Composed entirely of members from the DGCA's administrative division, the team will closely observe daily operational performance and passenger welfare.
(This is a developing story)