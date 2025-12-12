IndiGo Crisis: DGCA's big CRACKDOWN after flight cancellations, 4 suspended, airline CEO asked to...

4 flight ops officials suspended; airline's CEO asked to appear before DGCA. This decision was made on Friday, December 12, as thousands of passengers continue to experience the impact of extensive flight cancellations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has terminated the employment of four Flight Operations Inspectors, in response to the ongoing disruptions caused by IndiGo. These inspectors were directly responsible for supervising IndiGo's operations. This decision was made on Friday, December 12, as thousands of passengers continue to experience the impact of extensive flight cancellations.

In addition to the dismissals, the Civil Aviation Ministry has established an eight-member oversight team. This team will monitor the operations of airports and airlines nationwide. Composed entirely of members from the DGCA's administrative division, the team will closely observe daily operational performance and passenger welfare.

(This is a developing story)