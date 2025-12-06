FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Hundreds of flights cancelled across THESE major Indian cities, passengers face long queues at airports

Airports across the country have witnessed scenes of chaos as IndiGo's domestic passengers have voiced their frustration over flight delays and cancellations.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Hundreds of flights cancelled across THESE major Indian cities, passengers face long queues at airports
IndiGo canceled a total of 405 domestic flights, marking the fifth day, December 6, of the airline's significant operational challenges. With a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo typically operates 2,300 flights daily. However, its punctuality has declined due to operational disruptions, which are anticipated to persist for several more days. The current crisis is mainly due to an unexpected pilot shortage caused by planning deficiencies, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Airports across the country have witnessed scenes of chaos as IndiGo's domestic passengers have voiced their frustration over flight delays and cancellations.

IndiGo flights cancelled at major airports:

At Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, 86 domestic IndiGo flights were canceled on Saturday. Nineteen flights were canceled at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD), which serves Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

A total of 109 flights were canceled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

In Pune, 42 flights were canceled at the airport. Approximately 30 IndiGo flights were canceled at Chennai Airport.

Meanwhile, 50 flights were canceled at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, 69 domestic flights were canceled.

IndiGo issues apology

"On Friday night, IndiGo issued an apology statement on the social media platform X.

"We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest," IndiGo said.

The airline said that refunds for all canceled flights would be automatically processed to the fliers' original payment method.

Civil Aviation Minister's Statement:

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu blamed IndiGo's crew mismanagement, linked to the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for the operational disruptions.

The DGCA also reversed pilot duty regulations after IndiGo's operational issues persisted, causing air travel disruptions nationwide for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. Furthermore, the aviation regulator established a four-member panel to examine the factors contributing to the operational disruptions.

