FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMAT ahead of IPL 2026 auction

IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap airfare for whole year, ‘It is not that...’, reveals issues in operation

SIR in West Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is state headed for Bihar-like electoral disruption? Mamata Banerjee dares EC, asks to...

Watch: Kolkata unveils 70-foot Lionel Messi statue as city prepares for GOAT's India visit; Z-security assigned

Lionel Messi's magic beyond Football: Kolkata fan reveals how Argentina great helped him overcome darkness

Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida

India fast-tracks visa process for Chinese firms, will issue visa in..., how has it impacted trade?

Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools

IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad building

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMAT ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMA

IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap airfare for whole year, ‘It is not that...’, reveals issues in operation

IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap ticket prices for w

SIR in West Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is state headed for Bihar-like electoral disruption? Mamata Banerjee dares EC, asks to...

SIR in Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is it headed for Bihar-like polls?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...

Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Ha

Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos

In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t

HomeIndia

INDIA

IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap airfare for whole year, ‘It is not that...’, reveals issues in operation

Amid the IndiGo crisis addressing the airfare issue, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that the government cannot fix airfare caps for an entire year in the Lok Sabha on Friday, citing changes in demand based on seasons, occasions and operational challenges.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 09:01 PM IST

IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap airfare for whole year, ‘It is not that...’, reveals issues in operation
Ram Mohan Naidu on IndiGo airline prices in parliament
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the IndiGo crisis addressing the airfare issue, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that the government cannot fix airfare caps for an entire year in the Lok Sabha on Friday, citing changes in demand based on seasons, occasions and operational challenges.  

The aviation minister was speaking in the context of rising airline ticket prices especially during festival season and when India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, is forced to cut its flights and schedule to 10% as per the DGCA order which brought down 1,930 flights per day, from the approved 2,145 flights.  

His comments were in reply to a resolution demanding appropriate measures to control airfare in the country. Naidu reasoned that because price usually soar in case of high demand, it is impossible for the government to cap the prices the whole year. 

“The whole idea of open sky is there to keep the competition alive. Whenever it is necessary to interfere, the government has used its power. Recently, we saw during the IndiGo crisis that there were many cancellations, many routes where the airline was not able to operate due to which there was a capacity constraint,” Naidu said. 

“It was observed that if we didn’t interfere, there could be a rise in airfares. So immediately we stepped in, released an order and, this time, we made categories based on distance and clearly communicated to the airlines that there has to be a capping in airfares,” he added. “It is not that I can cap the fare for an entire season to a certain sector,” said Naidu. He emphasised that market forces play a crucial role in determining fares, pointing out that a significant chunk, 40-45%, of ticket prices goes towards aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs. 

What is IndiGo’s status now?  

The low-cost airline carrier has received a tax penalty notice of Rs 58.75 crore for the 2020-21 financial year by the additional commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, the airline said on Friday. Prior to this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) terminated the employment of four Flight Operations Inspectors, directly responsible for supervising IndiGo's operations, in response to the ongoing disruptions caused by IndiGo. IndiGo has offered travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to severely impacted customers over the past few days, which can be used for any future IndiGo journey within the next 12 months. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMAT ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMA
IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap airfare for whole year, ‘It is not that...’, reveals issues in operation
IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap ticket prices for w
SIR in West Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is state headed for Bihar-like electoral disruption? Mamata Banerjee dares EC, asks to...
SIR in Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is it headed for Bihar-like polls?
Watch: Kolkata unveils 70-foot Lionel Messi statue as city prepares for GOAT's India visit; Z-security assigned
Watch: Kolkata unveils 70-foot Lionel Messi statue as city prepares for GOAT's
Lionel Messi's magic beyond Football: Kolkata fan reveals how Argentina great helped him overcome darkness
Lionel Messi's magic beyond Football: Kolkata fan reveals how Argentina great he
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...
Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Ha
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos
In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement