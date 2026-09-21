IndiGo crew member dies in Mumbai cab crash, leaves behind 8-year-old son

IndiGo cabin crew member Kainoor Mistry died after the cab taking her home from work crashed into a bridge railing on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway.

An IndiGo cabin crew member died after the company-provided cab she was travelling in met with an accident in Mumbai’s Borivali East on September 18. Kainoor Mistry, 32, was returning home after completing her work shift when the cab crashed into a bridge railing on the Western Express Highway.

According to the information available, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed into the railing.

Cabin crew member suffers serious head injury

Mistry was seated in the rear of the cab when the accident occurred. She suffered a serious head injury and was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, she died during treatment.

Mistry, who lived in Mira Road, is survived by her eight-year-old son.

Police register case against cab driver

The police have registered a case against the cab driver, identified as Vijay Khose. A case was initially filed over allegations of rash driving and endangering the lives of others. After Mistry’s death, police added a charge relating to death caused by negligence under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have also issued a notice to Khose as part of the investigation.

IndiGo transport arrangement under scrutiny

IndiGo had hired Mayuresh Tour and Travels to provide transport services for its employees. The accident has raised questions about the safety of transport arrangements provided to employees, particularly those travelling home after work shifts.

The police investigation is underway to establish how the driver lost control of the vehicle and determine the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.