IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'

The Delhi High Court slammed the Centre over IndiGo’s massive flight cancellations, directing compensation for stranded passengers and questioning regulatory lapses amid soaring fares. The court stressed urgent action to protect travellers and address the economic impact of the crisis.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reprimanded the Centre over the ongoing IndiGo crisis, which has left thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. The court directed the airline to compensate affected travellers and questioned why regulatory authorities did not act sooner to prevent the situation from escalating.

Passenger Stranding and Economic Impact

A division bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya described the disruption as 'deeply alarming,' highlighting that the crisis extended beyond passenger inconvenience to affect the broader economy. The court stressed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and IndiGo must take immediate steps to ensure stranded passengers are adequately compensated.

'We expect adequate steps will be taken by the Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA and IndiGo to compensate passengers who were stranded at airports at the earliest,' the High Court said. The court also pulled up the Centre for allowing the situation to precipitate and taking action only after the crisis had erupted.

'If there were a crisis, how can other airlines be permitted to take advantage? How can it go to 35-40k? You allowed the situation to precipitate,' the court said. 'Such a situation is not confined to causing inconvenience to the passengers but also affects the economy of the country,' it further said.

Soaring Airfares Spark Criticism

What particularly drew the court’s attention was the sharp spike in domestic airfares following the mass flight cancellations. Ticket prices on key routes tripled and, in some cases, quadrupled. For instance, a non-stop Delhi–Mumbai flight recently jumped to nearly Rs 65,000. The bench questioned how other airlines were allowed to exploit the situation and charge exorbitant fares during a national crisis.

Centre’s Response Under Scrutiny

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court that the Centre had issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo and imposed fare caps on economy-class tickets. The government also instructed the airline to reduce its daily flights by 10 per cent, potentially leading to more than 200 cancellations per day.

Despite these measures, the bench emphasised that action should have been preventive rather than reactive. Judges questioned why the authorities allowed the situation to spiral and demanded clarity on steps taken to ensure passenger compensation and responsible behaviour by airline staff.

High Court Calls for Accountability

The Delhi High Court’s remarks underscore the importance of regulatory oversight in India’s aviation sector. With IndiGo’s operational issues continuing to disrupt travel nationwide, the court made it clear that passenger welfare and economic consequences must be given priority, and that both airlines and authorities must be held accountable for such crises.