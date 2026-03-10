FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns with immediate effect citing personal reasons

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned from his position with immediate effect, India's largest airline, Interglobe Aviation, confirmed on Tuesday.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns with immediate effect citing personal reasons
Pieter Elbers resigned as IndiGo CEO with immediate effect
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned from his position with immediate effect, India's largest airline, Interglobe Aviation, confirmed on Tuesday. Elber's decision to step down as the company's CEO came nearly three months after IndiGo witnessed a flight crisis in December, due to which thousands of passengers were stranded, which followed regulatory scrutiny.

As per media reports, the airline has said that its managing director, Rahul Bhatia, who is also the co-founder of the airline, will be managing the company in the interim until a replacement is hired. 

''As per our conversation, due to personal reasons, I herewith submit my resignation from the position of CEO of IndiGo with effect from today. I would request that notice period may be waived off,'' Elbers wrote in his resignation letter to Rahul Bhatia.

''It has been both an honour and privilege to serve as IndiGo CEO these past years, since September 2022, and being a part of the great IndiGo family, it's beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together in this,'' he added.

For those unversed, IndiGo cancelled nearly 3,000 flights and delayed several hundred, affecting nearly half a million passengers. Later, the DGCA fined the airline Rs 22.2 crore and issued a show-cause notice to Pieter Elbers, citing that the CEO failed to perform his duties.

