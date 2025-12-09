FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

In Tuesday's statement, CEO Pieter Elbers once again apologised for the chaos over the last week. "We have let you down when a major operational disruption happened and we are sorry for that," he said.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 05:22 PM IST

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers.
IndiGo's chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers on Tuesday said the airline was "back on its feet" as mass flight cancellations across the country entered a second week. In his statement, Elbers also thanked customers for "accepting our apology" and booking flights of the airline again. "Your airline, IndiGo, is back on its feet and our operations are stable," the CEO said amid the airline's worst operational crisis in its nearly 20-year history.

In Tuesday's statement, Elbers once again apologised for the chaos over the last week. "We have let you down when a major operational disruption happened and we are sorry for that," he said. The situation at IndiGo has significantly improved since Friday, when the Gurugram-headquartered airline could only fly 700 flights. Highlighting the improvement, Elbers said: "As of yesterday, we are back to flying to all our 138 destinations in our network and our on-time performance has also been normalised." He added: "While we cannot undo the cancellations, I want to reassure that ever since our entire IndiGo team has been working very hard."

Elbers, who was appointed IndiGo's CEO in September 2022, shared that the airline has started to "focus internally on what has led to this (crisis), lessons learned to be drawn, and how to emerge stronger from this." Meanwhile, the government has launched a crackdown against IndiGo, saying that no airline will be allowed to cause hardships to passengers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the airline to cut 5 percent of its daily flights, which will be reassigned to other carriers. Over the last several days, IndiGo has cancelled hundreds, and sometimes over a thousand, of flights on an everyday basis -- leaving hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded across the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
