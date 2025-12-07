IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers' FRESH message as airline aims to operate 1650 flights : 'We're getting back...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday issued fresh message for passengers and employees. In a video message, He announced, 'We're getting back.' and said that IndiGo is recovering from recent disruptions and aims to operate about 1,650 flights on Sunday.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday issued fresh message for passengers and employees. In a video message, He announced, 'We're getting back.' and said that IndiGo is recovering from recent disruptions and aims to operate about 1,650 flights on Sunday.

He started his message with 'I’m here at the Operations Control Center in Gurugram.' He appreciated the 'relentless' work by the IndiGo employees, and said, 'you can see the buzz going on in the background, my colleagues here are working relentlessly to further stabilize and normalize the IndiGo operations. For me, they symbolize the unwavering spirit, professionalism and incredible commitment of all at IndiGo.'

IndiGo CEO said, "In my earlier messages, I conveyed we would be rebooting the system on Friday, take a significant number of cancellations and start afresh on Saturday. That has worked well, with some 1,500 flights operated yesterday compared to only 700ish on Friday. Also, we have been able to execute cancellations earlier, so customers don't show up at the airport if their flights are cancelled. It gives us all the confidence that step by step, we're getting back."

He further added that IndiGo expects operations to improve further, allowing the airline to increase the number of flights to around 1,650. "Today, we realise further improvements of the system in order to reach around 1,650 flights. A better OTP, less cancellations, and importantly, customers are being notified in advance," Elbers said.

He also said that the on-time performance on Sunday is around 75%, up from Saturday's 30%. He also informed that the network coverage has been restored with 137 stations operated. He also said that the refunds, misplaced luggages, and rebooking are been processed. He concluded, "I'm confident that we will emerge stronger from here."

