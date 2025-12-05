FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, seeks relief from new pilot duty norms for A320 aircraft, promises operational stability by...

TS TET Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in; Know how to download hall ticket

2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand, one of them was famous for..., check details

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 323 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels

Good news for women in Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi recruitment opens for 1,057 posts at upanganwadibharti.in, know eligibility and how to apply

Good news for Uttar Pradesh communters: Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express to start regular operations from THIS date; Check route, stoppages, fare and more

‘Our Energy cooperation remains unaffected...’: Putin remains firm on India-Russia partnership

School Holiday December 5: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

PM Modi gifts Russian translated Bhagvad Gita to Putin, says, ‘teachings of Gita...’, know what makes it special

Gold, silver prices today, December 5: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RBI cuts Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%

RBI cuts Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%

IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, seeks relief from new pilot duty norms for A320 aircraft, promises operational stability by...

IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, seeks relief from new pilot duty norms for A320

TS TET Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in; Know how to download hall ticket

TS TET Exam 2025 UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

HomeIndia

INDIA

IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, seeks relief from new pilot duty norms for A320 aircraft, promises operational stability by...

The airline has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 09:59 AM IST

IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, seeks relief from new pilot duty norms for A320 aircraft, promises operational stability by...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is experiencing ongoing operational disruptions, with over 550 domestic and international flights cancelled and widespread delays across multiple airports, affecting hundreds of passengers. This marks the third consecutive day of disruptions, causing significant travel plan disruptions.

The airline has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

IndiGo seeks relief from FDTL norms

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, "To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026.

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

During a detailed review meeting, the DGCA found that IndiGo's operational breakdowns stemmed from transitional challenges in implementing Phase 2 of the revised FDTL norms, crew-planning gaps, and winter-season constraints. The revised fatigue-management rules, enforced following court directions, came into effect in two stages, July 1 and November 1, 2025.

As per the press note, IndiGo admitted that it had misjudged crew requirements under the new FDTL regulations, resulting in shortages, especially during night-time operations where most available slots now fall.

DGCA inspections at major airports

DGCA inspections at major airports, including Delhi's Terminal 1, revealed the Airline's inadequate passenger-handling manpower, prompting orders for immediate reinforcement.

"The team observed that IndiGo's passenger-handling manpower was inadequate to manage disruption-induced crowding. The airline has been instructed to urgently increase manpower and strengthen passenger-support services at all affected terminals," the press note said.

IndiGo has been mandated to submit a comprehensive roadmap for crew recruitment, training, roster restructuring, and safety-risk assessments, along with fortnightly progress reports.

"IndiGo shall submit a detailed roadmap covering projected crew recruitment vis-a-vis induction of aircraft, which shall be reviewed by DGCA. Plan for crew training, roster restructuring, safety-risk assessments, and mitigation measures leading to full compliance with immediate effect. Mitigation Plan for Current Disruptions: The airline shall outline immediate steps to stabilise operations and ensure a progressive reduction in cancellations. Fortnightly Progress Reports: A detailed progress report must be submitted every 15 days, covering operational improvements, crew availability, and roster stability. Indigo is directed to submit the FDTL relaxations required to normalise the flight operations for DGCA review," the DGCA stated in its note.

Earlier on Thursday, the airline issued an apology to customers and industry stakeholders.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RBI cuts Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%
RBI cuts Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%
TS TET Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in; Know how to download hall ticket
TS TET Exam 2025 UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in
2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand, one of them was famous for..., check details
2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand, one of
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 323 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 323 AQI..
Good news for women in Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi recruitment opens for 1,057 posts at upanganwadibharti.in, know eligibility and how to apply
Good news for women in Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi recruitment opens for 1,057 post
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement