Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...

As IndiGo Airlines is facing massive disruptions throughout India, passengers have been continuously expressing their frustrations with the affected flight operations. The IndiGo flight disruptions led many miss their important engagements while one of them brokedown and pleaded “Someone please tell my boss not to fire me,” trembling in fear of being fired by his boss. There are many such stories which have been highlighting the plight of the IndiGo fliers, among whom is a couple who missed their own reception physically.

The flights which led passengers stranded at airports across cities found a couple in Karnataka's Hubballi attending their own wedding reception virtually. The newlywed couple were stuck in a unique situation as the IndiGo flight cancellations prevented them from travelling to the city.

The newlywed couple were ready to attend their reception at Gujarat Bhavan, Hubballi. Medha Kshirsagar belongs to Hubballi while Sangama Das hails from Odisha's Bhubaneswar, and the two met in Bengaluru where they worked as software engineers.

Due to nationwide #Indigoairlines flight cancellations, a newlywed couple couldn’t make it to their own reception in #Hubballi from #Bhubaneswar.

December 5, 2025

The couple got married in Bhubaneswar on November 23, after which their reception was arranged at the bride's hometown on Wednesday.

How did this all happen?

The bride and groom had booked tickets from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and from there to Hubballi for December 2. The couple reached the airports dressed as groom and bride ready for their reception. However, due to repeated delays in their flight, from 9 AM on Tuesday until early morning the next day, they had no option than to wait. Their flight was finally cancelled on December 3. Several guests headed for reception via Bhubaneswar-Mumbai-Hubballi also faced cancellations.

Some of the guests who could make it to the venue were seated at the venue with all preparations in place, and in a unique twist, the bride's parents initiated and sat in the seats reserved for the couple to perform the rituals. The bride and groom then joined the reception through video conferencing.

The bride said, “We felt very bad we had invited so many relatives, and it was impossible to cancel the event at the last minute. So, after discussing as a family, we decided to have the couple attend the reception online and broadcast their participation on the screen.”

Passenger blames IndiGo for sleepless nights

A travel agent “thanked” IndiGo for sleepless nights, and said that 80 of his international clients were meant to fly to Varanasi but were stranded at the airport. "I booked all my customers onto IndiGo with the trust that this is the leading airline of the country, known for its on-time performance. But now there is no update, no information and no compensation from IndiGo, and all tourists from across the globe are stranded here," the travel agent added.