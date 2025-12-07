IndiGo cancels 650 flights, plans to operate..., says operations to stabilise by..., here's all you need to know

IndiGo said it will operate 1,650 of 2,300 daily flights on Sunday. The airline has also cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports, including 109 from Delhi and 112 from Mumbai.

In a statement released on Sunday, IndiGo reported "significant and sustained" improvements in its operations following days of extensive flight cancellations. The airline stated that network stability is expected to be restored by December 10, ahead of its previously stated timeframe of December 10-15.

The airline's official statement, released Sunday afternoon, noted a reduction in cancellations and a considerable improvement in on-time performance as efforts to normalize services continued. It also mentioned that cancellations are now being made earlier in the day, allowing for more timely communication with passengers.

IndiGo to operate 1,650 of its total 2,300 daily flights

IndiGo said, it is on track to operate over 1,650 flights on Sunday, December 7, up from approximately 1,500 the previous day, with on-time performance improving to 75 percent from about 30 percent on December 6. The carrier added that it had canceled around 650 flights on Sunday and would be operating 1,650 of its total 2,300 daily flights that day.

The airline mentioned that its refund and baggage support processes were fully operational for both direct and indirect bookings. The airline encouraged passengers to check their latest flight status on its website before going to the airport and to use its refund portal or customer support channels for assistance.

IndiGo is “making very significant progress” in restoring operations

The carrier said it is “making very significant progress” in restoring its flight schedules and strengthening customer support systems, noting that its teams were working “relentlessly” to stabilise operations.

“We deeply regret the immense inconvenience this has caused and extend our heartfelt apologies to all our customers,” an IndiGo spokesperson said, adding that the airline remains grateful for the patience of travellers and the efforts of its employees and partners.

Earlier in the day, the airline released a statement indicating that the Board of InterGlobe Aviation had established a Crisis Management Group (CMG). The CMG has been meeting regularly to oversee the response and support affected passengers, including ensuring timely refunds and waiving cancellation or rescheduling charges.