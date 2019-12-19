IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi; dozens of others delayed as anti-CAA protests bring capital to halt

In view of the current heavy traffic congestion in the national capital amidst protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the capital on Thursday, IndiGo was forced to cancel and reschedule approximately 20 flights. Air India, as well as Vistara, has decided to give a full refund on no-show and adjust on subsequent flights all those passengers who are unable to reach the airport in time today.

Quoting a Delhi airport official, PTI reported that IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights and 16 others have been delayed as crew members were stuck in a massive traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests.

Indigo said in a statement, "Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate pax reaching late to airport, we've rescheduled AND curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approx 20 departures (approx 10% of our Delhi departures). We'll take proactive measures if further cancellations required."

The budget airline announced that it was offering free move for passengers travelling to/from Delhi basis seat availability. Cancellations can be done at no extra charge, it said.

Eights flights are delayed by 20-100 minutes at Delhi airport, Air India said.

"In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, reissue/no-show/cancellation and refund charges for all domestic & international tickets for travel from Delhi on 19th Dec 2019 shall be waived," Air India tweeted.

#FlyAI: In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, Reissue/ No-Show/ Cancellation and Refund charges for all Domestic and International tickets for travel from Delhi on 19th DEC'19 shall be waived. — Air India (@airindiain) December 19, 2019

Vistara also announced that passengers who were stuck in traffic due to protests at various parts of Delhi will be adjusted in subsequent flights.

While Section 144 is in force in entire Uttar Pradesh, large gatherings have been banned in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad some other cities across the country.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, declared that permission has not been granted for the protest demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill scheduled to take place in the national capital on Thursday. Permission has not been granted for the protest demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill scheduled to take place in the national capital on Thursday, it said.

Several political leaders have been detained by the Delhi Police.

Mobile services has been suspended in various parts of Delhi.

Users of Airtel found out that they were unable to use the internet on their mobile phones. When the users raised a complaint, the company replied that they have been asked by the authorities to suspend services in several parts of the national capital.

"We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running," said the response from the service provider.

According to reports, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have also suspended their services. "Hi! As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Shaheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations," a user was told by Vodafone Idea.